San Diego’s Julius Ballo is the USA Youth Boxing Champion





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Julius Ballo, the USA, National Youth Boxing Champion who also is a San Diego resident.

Ballo started boxing in 2003 and is now on the Team USA Boxing team at 18 years old where in 2020 he placed 1st in the USA Boxing Youth National Championships.