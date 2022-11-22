San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3.

The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who both work with the festival, and Shawnta Fleming, Regional Manager of Handel’s Ice Cream (who will feature at the festival) to discuss the event.

More information on their website.