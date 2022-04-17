San Diego’s largest high school, Patrick Henry High, cuts honors courses without informing parents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The largest high school in San Diego, Patrick Henry High, recently quietly eliminated some honors courses in the name of “equity” without notifying parents.

As a result, some parents have begun considering sending their children to private schools.

Tricia Tasto Levien, parent of an incoming Patrick Henry ninth grader, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her thoughts on the school eliminating honors courses.