San Diego’s moratorium on evictions extended through June 30th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council has voted 8-to-1 to extend the city’s moratorium on commercials and residential evictions until June 30th.

The eviction ban first approved March 25th was set to expire on May 31st.

It prohibits landlords from evicting renters and the operators of small businesses who are unable to pay their rent or lease due to financial hardship brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those provided relief under the moratorium have until September 25th to pay any unpaid rent.