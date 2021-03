San Diego’s new Acting United States Attorney begins term

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Randy Grossman, who previously served as second-in-command for San Diego’s top federal prosecutor, began his term today as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

Grossman fills the role of departing U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer, who was asked to submit his resignation last month as part of the transition to the Biden administration. Brewer had served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California — which covers San Diego and Imperial counties — since early 2019, but was asked to step down along with other Donald Trump-appointed federal prosecutors across the country.

“I am honored to serve as the Acting United States Attorney. Bob Brewer’s steady leadership during these unprecedented times set a tremendous example,” Grossman said. “I look forward to continuing the office’s focus on civility and ethics as we fulfill our mission of ensuring public safety and the fair and impartial administration of justice.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Grossman’s legal career began as a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, where he tried more than 70 cases including homicides and other crimes of violence over the course of eight years. He then left the office to enter private practice at two international law firms.

In March of last year, he began serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Border Enforcement and the Major Frauds/Public Corruption Section of the local U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was selected to become First Assistant U.S. Attorney in September.