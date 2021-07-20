San Diego’s new ‘think-and-do’ tank seeks to do more than a regular think tank





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has a new “think-and-do” tank that hopes to accomplish more than a regular think tank.

Tad Parzen, President and CEO of the Burnham Center for Community Advancement, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the new think thank.

Parzen explained that the think tank would act as a catalyst for community collaboration and tackle major issues throughout the San Diego region.

This think tank is designed for thinking together about solutions, not slogans; ideas, not ideologies, Parzen said.

To learn more, visit burnhamcenter.org