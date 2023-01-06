San Diego’s Nutmeg Cafe to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Food Network’s popular ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ show is bringing a San Diego favorite into the spotlight.

The family owned Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe will be featured in Guy Fieri’s show, as a resulting boom in business is sure to be coming next.

The Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe owners, Drew and Michka Hoffos, and Michka’s mother, Shirin Soroushian, say the appearance on the show couldn’t come at a better time, as they struggled to survive through California’s pandemic regulations.

Drew and Michka Hoffos joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share a preview into what viewers can expect, and invite everyone to come try out Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe before the big crowds.

Click here to see locations.