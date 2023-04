San Diego’s Prince St. Pizza debuts ‘Padres Prosciutto Pie’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of the highly anticipated 2023 Padres season, San Diego’s Prince St. Pizza has released a limited edition menu item.

The “Padres Prosciutto Pie” features spicy marinara, sliced mozzarella, prosciutto and balsamic glaze.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Lorenzo Hidalgo and Graham Senour of Prince St. Pizza about their new pie, and even got to try some herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince St. Pizza San Diego (@psp_sandiego)