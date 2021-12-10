San Diego’s Santa Crawl is coming to town





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Ernie Hahn, Chairman of Dream Hahn about the upcoming Santa Crawl happening Thursday, Dec. 16 in Del Mar.

Come out at 5:00 p.m. dressed in Santa outfits, holiday sweaters, and other holiday gear to the eight restaurants participating, all the proceeds of the Santa Crawl will go back to the Del Mar Lifeguard Association.

Jake’s, Sbicca, Jimmy O’s, En Fuego, Zels, Pacifica, tamirendo, L’ Auberge, and Monarch are all participating in the Santa Crawl.