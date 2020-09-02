San Diego’s skyline glows red in support of the live event industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A nationwide campaign lit the skies of cities across the U.S. red Tuesday, shining a spotlight on the extensive economic crisis facing the entire live events industry.

“It’s absolutely destroyed our industry, there are 200,000 San Diegans out of work sitting at home right now,” said Mike Kociela with the San Diego Event Coalition. “There’s a whole section of folks who have been completely ignored.”

1,500 event buildings across the nation including dozens in San Diego could be seen shining red in support of the many people hurting.

“The event industry is the forgotten industry of San Diego at this point and the first step is really recognizing that we’re here, we need to go back to work and be back at the table for that conversation,” Kociela said.

The San Diego Event Coalition reminds the public that they are a sector of the economy that was one of the first to close, and likely will be one of the last to re-open.

“They say that over 77% associated with events have lost all income, so they don’t have anything left coming in,” said Matt Schwartz, Pro Systems AV. “Our industry is really bleeding right now.”

The Red Alert Restart Campaign coined the slogan, “don’t let events go dark,” but their efforts go far beyond turning event venues nation-wide red.

“We’re trying to get congress to pass the Restart Act, we’re trying to get congress to extend to PUA, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” Schwartz said. “We’re trying to get help for our industry no one is really speaking up for.”

One of those venues is the San Diego symphony. CEO Martha Gilmer called Tuesday’s act of unity important for so many impacted by events being scraped.

“It’s one of the hardest hit economies in terms of the arts we know a lot of people are suffering but we’re fortunate we have great supporters helping us through this time,” said San Diego’s Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer.

Even though the Symphony Shell is months away from being completed, we were granted a behind the scenes look at how even during construction, they are making an effort to support those in the industry.

“Tonight we are just trying to call attention to the fact that the arts matter, they are crucial to our communities, our musicians want to serve the people who are missing them so much, we need everyone’s support,” Gilmer said.