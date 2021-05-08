San Diego’s teal women honored by the county administration teal lights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May 8th is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and, in recognition, the San Diego County Administration Center will be turning its lights teal.

The building will be illuminated teal, the color associated with the ovarian cancer ribbon and ovarian cancer awareness, in honor of this special day.

The Clearity Foundation is hosting a World Ovarian Cancer Day Survivor Gathering on Saturday, May 8 starting at 6:30 PM.

The program will include The Clearity Foundation’s Executive Director, Hillary Theakston, as the keynote speaker, as well as Dr. Afshin Bahador of South Coast Gynecologic Oncology as an invited guest speaker.

The special teal lighting is presented by The Clearity Foundation, the San Diego-based national ovarian cancer nonprofit organization, and will honor the ovarian cancer community, including survivors, their families and friends, as well as bring awareness, and help educate the public about the resources available for those impacted by this disease.

It will also serve as a kick-off to our Teal Revolution, a virtual 5K, planned for May 22, to raise awareness and funds to support women and families everywhere who are living with ovarian cancer.