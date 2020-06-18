San Diego’s vacation rental business is booming once again





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s tourist rates plummeted once the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

As things begin to reopen, those rates are expected to shoot back up as the pandemic worries begin dissipating.

About a month ago, police officers on motorcycles were patrolling the boardwalk making sure people weren’t disobeying the County Public Health orders.

Now, owner of vacation rental company San Diego Beach King, Maurice Maio, tells KUSI’s Dan Plante he wishes he had more properties to rent out because they are setting record setting numbers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Mission Beach to find out more about why the vacation rental industry is “booming” once again.