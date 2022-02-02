San Diego’s Vietnamese community celebrates the Lunar New Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vietnamese New Year, or the Tet Festival, is the most important festival of the year in Vietnamese culture and began Tuesday.

Tram Lam, Acting President at the Little Saigon Foundation, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the Tet Festival in greater detail.

“Tet” is actually an abbreviation for Tet Nguyen Dan, the Vietnamese name for the feast eaten on the first morning of the first day of the lunar calendar.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger and observance spans from a few days to a whole month.

Not only does the Tet Festival celebrate the start of the new year, but also the coming of spring.

On this holiday, one can expect traditional food, music, dragon dancing, family reunions, and more.

A Tet Festival celebration will take place at the Mira Mesa Community Park from Feb. 4-6, put on by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance and Vietnamese Federation of San Diego.

Food, live music, dragon dancing, and more will take place at the event. To learn more about the event, click here.

To learn more about the Little Saigon Foundation, visit littlesaigonsandiego.org/about-us