SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Youth Will advocacy organization focuses on development and prioritization.

In December, their Board approved of a leadership whereby the organization is led by two youths, with the assistance of three adult mentors. These three paid adult mentors are the only such model for an organization in San Diego.

Their focus is:

Youth Prioritization Mentor: Helps foster relationships with politicians and movement workers and supports development of advocacy strategies with the goal of developing county-wide policy and budget priorities.

Youth Power-Building Mentor: Provides support and guidance to youth leadership in their efforts to create a regional cooperative network of youth power

Development Mentor: Monitors finances and ensures the stability of the organization while guiding youth leaders to identify and pursue grant and fundraising opportunities.