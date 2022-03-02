San Dieguito School Board’s vote fails to allow mask choice earlier than March 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Dieguito Union High School District held a meeting Monday in which board members voted on the issue of lifting the mask mandate for their schools before the March 12 date as set forth by the governor.

The vote was 2-2 with one member absent, thus failing to push the motion to end the mask mandate early.

Board Trustee with the San Dieguito School Board, Mike Allman, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the vote.