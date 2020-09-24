San Dieguito Union High School District parents protest lag in reopening schools





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Dozens, if not hundred, of parents of students in the San Dieguito Union High School District say they want more answers about when the district will reopen schools.

The parents held a peaceful rally in front of the district headquarters to show their frustration with the school closures.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo was live at the scene where she spoke to many of the parents about why they say the schools need to reopen.

One parent, Kerri Smith, explained her frustration said, “the district is not listening to what we’re saying. We’re saying we are willing to work with you, we don’t feel like the parents have been asked how we can help them. I don’t see any creativity in their planning, and if you look at what they’ve actually put out there, they say they have a plan, but their plan never actually gets the general population of students back on campus.”

