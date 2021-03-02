San Francisco to reopen with indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An upbeat Mayor London Breed announced San Francisco will reopen indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms with reduced capacity. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in the Bay Area joined five other counties Tuesday in moving up one spot to the second-most restrictive operating tier.

Much of the state’s population remains in the most restrictive tier, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. More of California’s economy is opening back up for business throughout the state as more residents are vaccinated.

California officials reported an additional 2,533 confirmed cases Tuesday and another 303 deaths. That brings the total number who have died to just shy of 52,500 in the state of nearly 40 million.