San Jose approves rule requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Jose officials have approved a regulation to require all gun owners in the city to purchase and carry liability insurance, and require an annual fee for all gun owners.

Here in San Diego, the County Board of Supervisors has passed a “ghost gun” ordinance and are requiring safe firearm storage.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director, San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss these new gun regulations.