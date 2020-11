San Marcos Alum, Andrew Meyer, named to Rimington Award watch list

2018 San Marcos Alum, Andrew Meyer, was added to the Rimington Award watch list. The former Knight’s lineman now plays for the University of Texas El Paso as their center. The Rimington trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in the NCAA Division 1 college football. Meyer has started in all 6 games for the Miners this season and has totaled 17 career appearances in the orange and blue over the past two seasons