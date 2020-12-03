San Marcos Brewery & Grill permanently closing after months of government regulation





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A popular North County Brewery is shutting its doors after years of serving the community.

San Marcos Brewery officially announced they are permanently closing after months of struggling to stay afloat amid strenuous government regulations throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner, was too emotional to speak on camera, but shared his thoughts with KUSI’s Dan Plante who visited the brewery after learning the news.

But, KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones who explained that the constant changes to how businesses can operate has gone on for too long. Mayor Jones said, “we’re at the point where doing that is just not going to work.”