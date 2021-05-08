San Marcos Chamber of Commerce to host 2021 State of the City Address

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to disclose details about the upcoming 2021 State of the City Address.

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce will host the address, which also includes a celebration of the city’s 58th anniversary, on May 19, starting virtually 11 a.m. live on the website, the City’s YouTube channel, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s website, and on all of the City’s channels on live television.

San Marcos will be celebrating the long way it has come since it was a town of 2,500, a few stop lights, and one grocery store in 1963.

The city now boasts 96,000 residents and more than 4,000 businesses.