City of San Marcos claims that using public roads for cul-de-sac’s pickleball court is a liability

KUSI Newsroom
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos notified residents that they will be removing their cul-de-sac’s pickleball court, which has transformed the lives of the local community over the past several years.

This court has brought their community together, inspired kids to play outside, and has helped keep their community fit and healthy throughout the pandemic.

