City of San Marcos claims that using public roads for cul-de-sac’s pickleball court is a liability

They are not only concerned about losing their community court, but they also are concerned about the tax payer dollars being wasted on multiple visits to our street, assessments, and the time it will take to wash the paint away.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman talked with Matt Juillerat, a San Marcos Resident, about the need for the communities support.

Later in the morning KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ed Musgrove, San Marcos City Council, about the cities liability with public roads on Good Morning San Diego. Unfortunately, Musgrove didn’t sound like there was any wiggle room for the residents to keep their cul-de-sac pickleball court.