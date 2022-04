San Marcos’ Ernie Montano to represent San Diego in California Youth of the Year Competition

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos is proud to share that club member Ernie Montano will be representing San Diego County in the California Youth of the Year Competition this month.

Montano himself joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his achievement and what will follow.