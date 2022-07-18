San Marcos Girls Softball 10U heads to Nationals in Salem

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Marcos 10-U Girls Softball Team are headed to Nationals in Oregon on July 31st.

They are fundraising!

So you can donate to https://gofund.me/4366a86e

San Marcos Girl Softball- 10U All Star Team are headed to Nationals in Salem, Oregon on July 31st! Several fundraisers within the next week to help support families financially be able to go.

Tuesday July 19th Pizza Nova is donating proceeds from dine-in and take-out from 5pm-8pm. Just need to mention SMGS while ordering.

Wednesday July 20th- Selling Sunflowers at the Albertson’s off Woodland Parkway in San Marcos, Ca

Friday- Our 14U and 10U team will be at Crusin’ Grand in Escondido asking for donations

Venmo for donations- @smgs1 (please note 10U Allstars)

Checks can be mailed to: Heather Bucaroff

1038 Hazen Dr

San Marcos, Ca 92069