San Marcos Harvest Festival & Street Fair brings over 150 booths selling goods and wares

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Harvest Festival & Street Fair returned for its 29th year on Oct. 10, featuring over 150 sellers offering jewelry, art, clothing, furnishings, food, and other one-of-a-kind pieces.

A Beer & Wine Garden offered libations of San Marcos’s own Dos Desperados Brewery, Double Peak Brewery, Rip Current Brewing, and Le Fleur’s Winery.

Live music from two stages could be heard while denizens enjoyed the wares.

Kids could take part in the fun too with inflatable rides, face painting, and a fire truck from the San Marcos Fire Department.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in San Marcos with more details.