San Marcos hosts outdoor spring shopping event this weekend

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Spring Fling and Artisan Market is taking place on April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along North City Drive.

The market is expected to showcase handcrafted jewelry, pottery, plants, clothing & accessories, woodworking, photography, other handcrafted treasures, food, live music, and luckily — free parking.

Of course, social distancing and masks are required.

Mayor of San Marcos, Rebecca Jones, joined KUSI to discuss details of the event.