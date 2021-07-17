San Marcos hosts the 10th Annual Belgian Waffle Ride this weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Marcos Belgian Waffle Ride Expo is taking place this weekend.

This year’s roughly 131-mile ride includes more than 50 miles of off-road terrain and organizers promise it’ll be the most entertaining year so far.

Almost 5,000 riders are expected for the weekend of the July 16 to July 18.

Even professionals will be coming to San Marcos for waffles, waffle-flavored ice cream, cycling, and Belgian ale.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones will kick off the riders’ starting time Sunday at 7 a.m.

Mayor Jones joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to disclose details of the event on Good Morning San Diego.