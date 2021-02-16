San Marcos Mayor advocates for law enforcement vaccination priority

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently voted 3-2 against a recommendation to allow police officers to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Law enforcement is currently included in Phase 1B-Tier 1, which has not yet opened to essential workers.

So far people in San Diego County Phase 1A which includes Healthcare Personnel (includes healthcare support occupations) and Long-Term Care Facility Staff & Residents and 65 years and older are eligible for vaccines in San Diego County.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss vaccinating folks in North County and advocate to rise the priority for vaccinating San Diego County law enforcement officers.

North County residents are now able to get COVID-19 vaccines closer to home at a Vaccination Super Station Sunday at Cal State San Marcos Sports Center.

The site will be open to the public weekly from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. Initially the site is expected to vaccinate 250 to 1,000 people per day, depending on the number of vaccines available, eventually building up to 5,000 or more vaccines daily.

A second COVID-19 vaccination site in San Marcos is now immunizing seniors 65 years of age and older, especially those who do not have access to a computer or someone to assist them.

When fully operational, the site will be offering about 500 doses daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic is located at 1706 Descanso Ave. in San Marcos and requires appointments which can only be made by calling 2-1-1 San Diego. This San Marcos clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.

The clinic is a public-private effort between the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE, the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center, West Health, the County of San Diego, City of San Marcos and 211 San Diego.