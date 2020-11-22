San Marcos Mayor encourages people to shop local and help small businesses

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The eleventh annual Small Business Saturday is on November 28th this year and San Marcos Mayor, Rebecca Jones, has invited all residents of San Marcos to Shop Small with her.

Created in 2010, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. In 2018, U.S. shoppers reported spending an estimated $17.8 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on the day, according to the American Express Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey.

Also, Small Brewery Sunday will return for a second year on November 29. The national beer holiday, created by the Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American craft brewers, encourages beer lovers to celebrate on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and support local breweries, brewpubs, and taprooms throughout the holiday season and beyond.

This year’s holiday is especially significant, given the insecure and uncertain futures of small businesses impacted by the pandemic and by further restrictions in operations.

The premise of the holiday is simple: beer lovers support small and independent craft breweries by visiting or supporting taprooms and brewpubs—businesses that are critical to local communities and economies nationwide.