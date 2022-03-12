San Marcos mayor launches social media campaign aimed at spotlighting small businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More robust support for small businesses is one of the best things that came out of the pandemic.

In order to continue that support in her city, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones has recently launched a social media campaign she calls “San Marcos Small Business Spotlight.”

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what action she’s taken to thrust San Marcos businesses into the limelight.

The city has come a long way from its chicken ranch origins, growing over 4,300 small businesses in San Marcos in recent years, Mayor Jones described.