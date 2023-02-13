San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones: How to get rid of SANDAG’s unpopular ‘Road User Charge’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SANDAG executive committee met Friday and moved forward 5-1, Mayor Rebecca Jones being the lone ‘No’ vote, to have the board of directors support all legislative efforts to “expand access to resources and technical tools that will enable SANDAG to implement the Regional Plan, including value pricing, Managed Lanes, High Occupancy Toll Lanes, the alleviation of current constraints on transponder technology, transit priority treatments, Transportation Demand Management, and other efforts that promote efficient use of highways and local roads.”

SANDAG’s final vote was to support all legislative efforts that would enable SANDAG to implement their Regional Transportation Plan.

San Marcos Mayor and SANDAG Board Member, Rebecca Jones, is a leading opponent to the Regional Transportation Plan, and broke down the latest vote in the process on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas has confirmed with KUSI News she will appear for an interview the week of February 20th.

SANDAG’s proposed Regional Transportation Plan would include:

Conversion of highways & local roads into toll roads

Changing carpool land driving to more than two people

Allowing only buses in some current lanes

Alleviation of constraints on transponder technology

Lower the 2/3 threshold to more easily pass taxes