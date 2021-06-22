San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones on SANDAG road plan

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – SANDAG’S $160 billion plan to expand transportation services relies heavily on getting money from drivers through what’s being called a “road charge.”

San Marcos mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego with details of the plan.

SANDAG will host the third in a series of virtual open houses for residents to learn more about the draft 2021 Regional Plan, the blueprint for land use and transportation planning in the San Diego region through 2050.

Wednesday’s open house at 6 p.m. will focus on unincorporated county areas. The SANDAG virtual open houses will give local residents the opportunity to ask questions, hear from SANDAG board members and staff about the benefits of the draft 2021 Regional Plan, how the plan was created, and the next steps.