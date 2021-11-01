San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones on SANDAG’s “four cent-per-mile tax” proposal





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG board of directors met Friday to discuss a four cent-per-mile tax proposal which could impact drivers in San Diego County by 2030. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones talks about what we can expect in the upcoming vote in December.

The proposed tax — and two half-cent regional sales taxes scheduled for 2022 and 2028 — would help pay for SANDAG’s long-term regional plan, an ambitious 30-year, $160 billion proposal which could include no-cost public transit and a 200-mile, $43 billion regional rail network.

Mayor Jones opposes the plan because she doesn’t believe raising taxes on San Diegans is the best strategy. Jones explained, “Everyone will be paying on the VMT paying and the fees for the repurpose lanes because they are going to be manage lanes which is a toll road. ” She goes on further to say ” Everything will cost more… all of San Diego residents will be paying… lower income and middle income will be hit the hardest.”