San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones on SANDAG’s use of taxpayer funds for extravagant meals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego officials are still fuming regarding a recent investigation made by inewsource’s Jennifer Bowman that found the San Diego Association of Governments staff have regularly been using taxpayer funds for lavish dinners, gift cards, and more.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones from SANDAG’s Board of Directors, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her view on SANDAG’s misuse of taxpayer dollars.

It has not yet been determined if the purchase of these meals was illegal, Mayor Jones mentioned.

“If there is a federal or state dollars that is allocated towards these meals, it’s not allowed at all and it is actually illegal,” summed up Mayor Jones.