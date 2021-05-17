San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones preview of State of the City

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – This year’s theme for San Marco’s State of the City is resilience and innovation, according to Mayor Rebecca Jones.

It will be pre-recorded virtual presentation from 11 a.m.-noon on May 19.

In addition to the State of the City Address, the virtual event will feature a video tribute to frontline healthcare professionals and local businesses who have adapted, survived and thrived despite unprecedented challenges.

This year marks the City’s 58th anniversary. What began as a town of 2,500 with just one stoplight and one grocery store in 1963 has been transformed into a thriving city with more than 96,000 residents strong.

Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to preview her address discussing the City’s Business Sustainability Program, COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, business landscape, healthcare hub, new downtown, San Marcos Creek Project and more.

The 2021 State of the City Address will be viewable on the City’s website, on the City’s YouTube channel and on the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce’s website. It will also be rebroadcast on San Marcos TV beginning in mid-June on Cox Communications Channel 19, Timer Warner Cable Channel 24, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.