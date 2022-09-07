San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones: SANDAG needs to ditch the mileage tax for good





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile they drive in order to fund their transportation plan, SANDAG says they are still looking for funding alternatives.

But even as they search for a new funding mechanism, the per mile tax still remains in their plan.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, a SANDAG board member, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to detail her opposition and how this proposed tax would hurt low-income Americans.