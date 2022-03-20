San Marcos mayor spotlights local businesses





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – More robust support for small businesses is one of the best things that came out of the pandemic.

In order to continue that support in her city, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones has recently launched a social media campaign she calls “San Marcos Small Business Spotlight.”

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss what action she’s taken to thrust San Marcos businesses into the limelight.

To see which small businesses Mayor Jones has been spotlighting, visit her Instagram here.

The most recent business the mayor highlighted was My Yard Live, a local, independent, community-driven brewpub and live event venue.