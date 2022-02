San Marcos parents hold rally fighting for freedom of choice





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at a large rally at San Marcos High School on Tuesday.

As students and parents frustrations continue to grow, so do the rallying of parents around San Diego County.

State leaders are to reassess COVID data on Feb. 28, but the indoor school mask mandates are not expected to be lifted.