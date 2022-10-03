San Marcos ranks top 20 for family-centered cities in the nation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its “Best places to live for families” list, making the top twenty in the U.S .

As the cost of living becomes increasingly expensive, many families are being made to care for grandparents – placing three generations in the same home and upping the needs of nuclear families in terms of access to healthcare facilities, education, and other social services. San Diego County’s very own San Marcos has all of the above and excels in offering families what they need where they need it.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about what the region has to offer families in terms of health care, entertainment, and community engagement.

Original Fortune list — https://fortune.com/well/ranking/best-places-families/