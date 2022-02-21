San Marcos residents ask for help from the community to save local pickleball court

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Marcos notified residents that they will be removing their cul-de-sac’s pickleball court, which has transformed the lives of the local community over the past several years.

This court has brought their community together, inspired kids to play outside, and has helped keep their community fit and healthy throughout the pandemic.

They are not only concerned about losing their community court, but they also are concerned about the tax payer dollars being wasted on multiple visits to our street, assessments, and the time it will take to wash the paint away.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Matt Juillerat, a San Marcos Resident, about the need for the communities support.