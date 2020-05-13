San Marcos Sheriff’s Department help 8-year-old celebrate his birthday





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – During this difficult time of this COVID-19 pandemic, it can be hard to celebrate events like birthdays.

The San Marcos Sheriff’s Department helped make one little boy’s birthday special.

San Marcos Sheriffs surprised 8-year-old Iosua by driving by with their sirens blaring and lights flashing.

The family tells KUSI that they are so grateful for all the San Marcos Sheriff’s Department did to help celebrate Iosua’s birthday.