San Marcos Sheriff’s Station welcomes back new captain

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station has a new captain but it is someone quite familiar to the station.

San Marcos Sheriff Station, Captain Amy Brown-Lisk, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her new promotion.

In fact, Captain Brown-Lisk is a 26-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, having started first in San Marcos as a patrol officer beginning in 2002.

The captain is replacing Captain Jason Vickery, who retired recently.