San Marcos Sheriff’s Station welcomes back new captain
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station has a new captain but it is someone quite familiar to the station.
San Marcos Sheriff Station, Captain Amy Brown-Lisk, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her new promotion.
In fact, Captain Brown-Lisk is a 26-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, having started first in San Marcos as a patrol officer beginning in 2002.
The captain is replacing Captain Jason Vickery, who retired recently.