San Marcos small business loan program amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Multiple San Marcos and North County businesses are involved in developing scientific remedies and equipment to fight COVID-19.

San Marcos has been assisting the business community with a $3 million loan program. As of April 20, the City has approved $2.17M in funding for 79 businesses, according to Mayor Rebecca Jones.

The City said they have been sending out the San Diego Back to Work survey developed by County of San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office to encourage local businesses to have a plan in place to come back to work safely when the time comes.

Residents can visit dedicated COVID-19 Response webpage, and where they City is continuously updating with social media posts and email alerts.