San Marcos to hold Summer Artisan Market with live music, food and goods





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Summer Artisan Market on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 251 North City Dr., San Marcos, 92078.

The market is bringing artisanal goods such as handcrafted jewelry, clothing and accessories, pottery, plants, artisanal food, woodworking, photography, pet adoption organizations and pet accessories, fresh, delicious food, live music, free parking, and all-around family fun.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the market will have to offer.