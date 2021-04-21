San Marcos Unified School District facing criticism over not expanding





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – The San Marcos Unified School District is facing criticism over not complying with a judge’s order to reopen schools fully.

Parents and students are gathering to demand board members and district staff of San Marcos to put students first and expand further reopening of schools.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke with Parent Association‘s Kimberly Imhoff with updates on San Marcos schools.

The San Marcos School District Board held a meeting at 6 p.m. tonight regarding further reopening of all schools in the district.