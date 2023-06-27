San Miguel Fire Chief, Criss Brainard, joins Allie Wagner to discuss fire safety ahead of the Holiday Weekend

Ahead of the Holiday Weekend, KUSI’s Allie Wagner caught up with San Miguel Fire Chief Criss Brainard. Chief Brainard reminding residents to be cautious with fireworks. They are illegal and can cause sparks. With all of the wet weather the past months, San Diego has lots of vegetation that can create a fire risk. Brainard suggests creating defensible space around your home and having a to go bag ready just in case of emergency.