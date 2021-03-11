San Pasqual Academy advocates come together to urge support of extending closure date





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Advocates of San Pasqual Academy hold press briefing to urge San Diego County Supervisors to vote in support of San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer’s board letter and item at next Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting which will request an extension of the Academy’s closure to June 2022 from State officials.

Tuesday’s press conference was convened by the President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates Shane Harris, who has been the leading advocate in the fight to save San Pasqual Academy.

Former County Supervisor Ron Roberts (District 4), helped create San Pasqual Academy 20 years ago, and accompanied Harris at the press conference to show his support for the good SPA brings to foster youth in San Diego. Roberts said “this is a premier program for foster kids in the nation” and calls on everyone to do what needs to be done to keep it open.

Harris is an alumnus of SPA, and has been very vocal about how many lives it has changed for foster youth.

The Board letter agenda for item number 12 for next Tuesday can be read here.

Earlier this week, Harris wrote a letter to the state of California, detailing his objection to permanently closing San Pasqual Academy. The state responded to his letter, and Harris explained the state confirmed that San Diego County Supervisors do in fact have a hand in keeping San Pasqual Academy open, despite Supervisor Nathan Fletcher claiming it’s a state issue. Harris’ complete letter can be read here.

