San Pasqual Academy announces lawsuit against San Diego County, state for trying to shut it down

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The fight to keep an Escondido Boarding School for foster youth open is now in court.

Today San Pasqual Academy announced they are suing the County and the state for trying to shut down the program after nearly two decades.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Kearny Mesa tonight with more on the legal battle.