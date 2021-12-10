San Pasqual Academy, boarding school for foster youth, will stay open due to preliminary injunction





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Charles LiMandri, Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society, about this new development in this court case.

The lawsuit was filed in August 2021, when the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency and the California Department of Social Services attempted to unlawfully shut down the preeminent boarding school for high-school foster youth.

San Pasqual Academy is a highly successful foster care program in Escondido, California, long relied on by the county for quality placements.

Judge Robert Dahlquist granted a preliminary injunction “restraining and enjoining the State from terminating the group home license” for San Pasqual Academy.