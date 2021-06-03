San Pasqual Academy granted extension through June 2022

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – San Pasqual Academy, a residential educational facility for foster youth here in San Diego is getting a second chance.

Officials signed off on an extension for San Pasqual Academy through June of next year.

The academy was originally set to close this October.

Former foster youth, civil rights activist, and Government Affairs Liaison from San Pasqual Academy, Shane Harris, explained why this win will make a huge impact on San Diego’s foster youth.